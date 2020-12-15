NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander is now asking President Donald Trump to help president-elect Biden make a smooth transition into the White House.
"I hope that President Trump will put the country first, take pride in his considerable accomplishments and help president-elect Biden get off to a good start," Sen. Alexander wrote in a statement.
"Especially during this pandemic, an orderly transition of power is crucially important," he said.
President Trump has not currently responded to Biden's recent electoral college victory.
On Monday state electors gathered to cast their votes and officially secured Biden's presidential victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.