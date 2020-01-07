Money is a topic many people avoid, but it’s also a topic that puts the most pressure on a relationship.
News4 spoke with financial advisor Mel Bond who has some advice for those of us that stress about money.
“A lot of people tell themselves that no one ever took time to teach them,” Bond said. “But there are lots of ways for us to learn a little bit more.”
Bond says the building blocks of good financial health include, having a budget that addresses your current needs, building an emergency fund (a good rule of thumb is saving three to six months of pay,) and setting financial goals.
Bond says setting these goals can help eliminate wasteful spending so your don’t destroy your positive financial future.
“All of us have a limit on how much we have, but if we're not setting aside money for our goals, then we are wasting money somewhere by our own definition of what is waste,” Bond said.
If you don’t know where to start with all of this Bond says there are lots of resources online that can help you set a budget, including apps that connect to your bank account or credit card.
‘Actually budgets, just kind of put a little structure around the ways you spend money, and then you feel like you can spin spend more freely,” Bond said. “So, have a good attitude about it. Budgets are actually liberating, they're not constraining.”
DON’T WASTE YOUR MONEY
A recent CNBC poll showed 80% of Americans reported living paycheck to paycheck. This means they’re not putting aside anything for the future.
Bond says while you may not get a raise this year there may be some places where you can save money to give you a bit of a financial cushion.
Bond says often people are wasting money with little things.
“It may not be really big dollars, but they tell themselves they’re okay, they’re normal, everybody else is spending this much in these categories,” Bond said. “There are no guidelines, your spending should reflect who you are and what you want to do with your life.
One of the biggest things where people can lose money, food, whether that’s throwing out leftovers, buying plastic water bottles instead of reusable bottles or purchasing things like soda at a restaurant.
Another big one, brand loyalty. Brand names come with brand name price tags, so consider going generic to save money.
WRITE IT DOWN
Bond says you should have a will made up when you start to have people who depend on you, like children, or when you start to accumulate assets. However, Bond says it’s not the only thing you should get in writing.
“You need the financial power of attorney, living will and then there's a healthcare surrogate, and those documents are actually more important to you than they are maybe even your will,” Bond said. “Those will give others direction on what type of life support you may wind if you're in a wreck and you end up in the hospital, who you would want to make healthcare decisions for you, who you would want to handle your money while you're incapacitated. “
Bond says these documents should be done along with your will.
It’s worth noting here in Tennessee you can’t just write down, “I give power of attorney to Jane Doe,” there are specific forms that need to be filled out and signed, but you can find them online for free. Also make note that some of these forms may need a witness.
AFFORDING A HOME
Buying a house is a big decision, no matter the cost and most of the of the time it’s going to have to put down some amount of a down payment.
“I would say another step toward saving for a home is to set up a separate savings account. Put that down payment money, separate from all of your other savings,” Bond said.
It’s also helpful to start doing research now on just how much a house that fits your needs will cost. Doing that research will help you realize how much homes costs in the areas where you want to live and could motivate you to save more.
Experts say when you decide what you need to save and have it automatically transferred out of your accounts, so you don’t even have to think about it.
Bond also recommends not spending all of your savings on your down payment, instead save some for repairs or updates you want or need to make around the house.
PLANNING FOR RETIREMENT
While most people have a goal to retire in their 60s, a recent study found most Americans won’t be financially able to retire until they’re 70.
The conventional wisdom is to save 15% of your income and you should be ready to retire by 65, but Bond says that’s not always the case. He says assess your own savings, income and goals.
“If your company has a sponsored retirement plan like a 401K or a 404B, most websites have retirement calculators in them and that can be really helpful,” Bond said. “So, get your plan set, calculate your goals for what you need to save for retirement, and then stick with the plan.”
Bond says there are three big things you’ll want to consider when setting a goal; the age you want to retire, how much you expect to spend monthly when you retire and the rate of return on your savings.
Bond also encourages people to use as many free options as possible when it comes to planning, these include reputable financial websites, apps to track your spending and free resources within your company.
