NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Imagine being in the clinic hooked up to machines, visited constantly by doctors and nurses -- and then a dog walks into the room to say Hi.
Therapy dogs are specially trained to help people feel better, both emotionally and physically.
Remember the old razor company advertising hook line "I liked it so much I bought the company..?"
Today meet one cancer patient who saw such a real benefit to therapy dogs that he now has one, for other patients, on News4 at 5.
