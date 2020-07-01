Seattle Police disperse protesters in occupied CHOP area after emergency order

Police are dispersing protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupation Protest (CHOP) area and have arrested at least 13 people on July 1, 2020 after an emergency order by Mayor Jenny Durkan. In this photo, people set up a tent outside of the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct in the police-free zone known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) on June 15, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.