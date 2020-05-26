Search to resume Joe Clyde Daniels

TENNESSEE CITY, TN (WSMV) - TBI agents will resume the search for Joe Clyde Daniels on Tuesday.
The search started at the child's home in Dickson County on Thursday and TBI agents have been executing a search warrant at the home on Garner Creek Road in Tennessee City every day since.
Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing to authorities on April 4, 2018.
Days later, his father, Joseph, admitted to beating him to death but says he can’t remember where he hid the body. The 28-year-old father was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of his son.
His parents have been charged in his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.