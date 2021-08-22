WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves ten dead and 31 missing. Now, search efforts are underway as families search for missing loved ones.

Emergency officials have reopened the reunification center at McEwen High School. The mission of the center is to help loved ones get information from those searching.

10 dead, 31 missing in Humphreys County after flooding WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said 10 people were dead and 31 missing after flooding on Saturday.

Anyone seeking shelter in Humphreys County is advised to go to the following locations:

YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson

Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Tennessee 100, Centerville

Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., Waverly

Waverly First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., Waverly

Red Cross open shelters, to begin surveying flooded areas on Sunday American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are beginning to provide shelter, relief items and comfort for people impacted by floods in Hickman, Humphreys and Dickson counties early Saturday morning.

However, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid travel unless “absolutely necessary.” Neighbors should check in on the elderly and any people living alone.