News 4 is on the ground in Humphreys County as new images of the damage left behind from the deadly flooding. Now, the cleanup effort is underway.

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves ten dead and 31 missing. Now, search efforts are underway as families search for missing loved ones.

Emergency officials have reopened the reunification center at McEwen High School. The mission of the center is to help loved ones get information from those searching.

Anyone seeking shelter in Humphreys County is advised to go to the following locations: 

  • YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson
  • Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Tennessee 100, Centerville
  • Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., Waverly
  • Waverly First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., Waverly

However, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid travel unless “absolutely necessary.” Neighbors should check in on the elderly and any people living alone.

 

