WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves ten dead and 31 missing. Now, search efforts are underway as families search for missing loved ones.
Emergency officials have reopened the reunification center at McEwen High School. The mission of the center is to help loved ones get information from those searching.
WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said 10 people were dead and 31 missing after flooding on Saturday.
Anyone seeking shelter in Humphreys County is advised to go to the following locations:
- YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson
- Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Tennessee 100, Centerville
- Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., Waverly
- Waverly First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., Waverly
American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are beginning to provide shelter, relief items and comfort for people impacted by floods in Hickman, Humphreys and Dickson counties early Saturday morning.
However, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid travel unless “absolutely necessary.” Neighbors should check in on the elderly and any people living alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.