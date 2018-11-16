Scott Hamilton says it's like nothing you've ever seen and
tickets are still available!
The Olympic Gold Medalist hosts his 3rd annual skating and singing to cure Cancer Event Sunday Night at Bridgestone. News 4's Terry Bulger talked to Scott this morning.
" When you see it live, the speed the athleticism, the explosiveness of what they do it's a whole feel it's a different experience."
Morning temperatures outside Bridgestone don't faze Scott Hamilton, a Gold Medal life on the ice is his past, present and future.
Cheryl Crow sings something>
Sunday night it's his 3rd Annual fest of skates and songs.
" We have this phenomenal l skating cast skating in front of live music, Sheryl Crow's our musical host, which is spectacular, Christa Yamuguchi helps me co-host it, but there's nothing like it."
Scott's a cancer survivor,all the proceeds go direct to cancer research, deep science with progress already on much improved less harsh treatment.
" Where we invest and we want to uplift look I'm here 20 years later because of chemotherapy and I can't wait to get rid of it, I'm grateful, but we can do better."
Better requires money, that's why they do events like this.
" We bring people together raise money create awareness invite everyone to party and the party's happening right here Sunday night."
