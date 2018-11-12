It's been a nasty fall day in Music City. The rest of the week doesn't look much better.
We will see temps dip down to freezing, with plenty of rain in the mix.
As winter rapidly approaches, is Nashville's scooter sharing industry going to hit the brakes?
Right now, the plan is to keep an eye on the forecasts, and keep the scooters off the streets if winter weather strikes.
They're also trusting riders to use their best judgment.
“As long as weather conditions permits, we'll be operating,” said Lilli Krauss, Nashville operations manager for Lime. “We're kind of just waiting to see. We're a new company, this will be our first full winter.”
“We'll work with the city and make sure we are making safe decisions.”
At TriStar Centennial Hospital, emergency room doctors already see plenty of slip and falls during the winter months. But, with scooters thrown into the mix…
“We’re seeing a lot of broken wrists, and some broken ankles, some facial injuries and some knocked out teeth,” said Dr. Don Gibson. “If it's snowing and somebody rides them, I pray that doesn't happen.”
“Recognize it for what it is. It's not a toy. It's a fast adult scooter,” said Gibson. “You should see the wrecks we have when we get a little bit of ice on the roads. And (cars are) built to have accidents. These scooters are much more dangerous in any type of inclement weather.”
Krauss said, “If you feel safe to ride one, we encourage you to do so. But use caution.”
Folks across Music city are making hundreds of dollars a day charging and docking these scooters, making $5 to $20 per scooter, depending on the location.
When the winter weather rolls in those "juicers" may take a hit.
“The scooters are water resistant. But the decision to scale up or down the fleet will depend on current conditions,” said Krauss.
Also, if conditions deteriorate quickly - Lime can shut down the app here locally, so folks can’t start up the scooters.
Lime says in the spirit of promoting safe ridership, they have several safety ambassadors out in Nashville, working to educate folks about safe riding behavior, and parking etiquette.
They're hosting several "safety fairs" with scooter lessons and group rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.