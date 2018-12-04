For the second time in just as many days, another scooter rider gets hit by a car in downtown Nashville.
Tuesday's crash happened on Church Street around Noon.
Incidents like this are becoming far too common around downtown. The number of complaints keep going up.
Since May, roughly 200 complaints against scooters have been filed with Metro Public Works. That's equal to just over one complaint each day over the span of eight months.
In August, new rules aimed at safety were approved -- including strongly encouraging helmet use, compliance with rules of the road, and guidelines about yielding to pedestrians.
The metro ordinance states riders must stay in the street while in business districts.
In the case of Monday’s incident, 26-year-old Edward Weekes was riding on the street, but didn't follow the rules of the road – when he ran a red light.
Riders who are caught not driving in the street will be fined $25. Riders are "encouraged" to wear helmets, but they are not required.
Vanderbilt says they see at least one scooter rider a week with a major injury.
Back in May, two young woman were struck and critically injured in a hit and run downtown. Neither were wearing helmets.
In October, another woman was taken to the hospital after running a red light on a scooter.
Insurance agents say riders hit would still be entitled to medical payments, regardless of whether or not they're wearing a helmet.
However, if there's damage to the car involved -- the scooter rider would likely have to pay the damages if they were breaking the law.
The rider who was struck today on church street got taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
ER doctors say in many cases, riders get the full force of the car hitting them and driving them to the ground. Riders can end up with typically pretty devastating head injuries, some that will be life changing or life ending.
