NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The president of the teacher's union, Amanda Kail, filed a complaint Tuesday morning, alleging a Facebook comment by Bush, telling teachers to "quit your day job" if they don't want to return to in-person learning, violated an ethics code, stating: “I will not criticize employees publicly, but will make such criticism to the director of schools for investigation and action if necessary.”

Kail did not respond to multiple requests for comments Tuesday afternoon.

"With the current policies that are in place right now, as an elected official it does not apply to me. So, there’s nothing that she can file at this time," Bush explained, saying the complaint was 'cherry picked' from the policies.

"She basically plugged and chugged certain parts of the policies that she thought could fit, and, basically, what she cited it does not apply to me."

News4 reached out to the Tennessee School Board Association to verify those assertions.

The battle between board member and teacher is rooted in the debate over whether to send Metro School students back to in-person learning.

Tuesday, the CDC published their conclusion that the spread of COVID-19 in schools is minimal, particularly when masks and social distancing are in effect.