Fairgrounds 2_12_2020
Nashville’s new professional soccer team plays its first home game on February 29 and the PR machine is in full swing. The push now is to drive fans to sign a petition to ask Mayor John Cooper to build the long-awaited stadium at the fairgrounds. As of Wednesday night, there were more than 7600 signatures, according to consultant Jeff Eller, who was hired by the team to help break the deadlock over construction.
The project has been old hold since October, when Mayor John Cooper declined to sign paperwork allowing demolition of the old buildings at the top of the hill at the fairgrounds property.
The events that had been held in those buildings are now being held in three new Expo buildings at the bottom of the hill.
Cooper has delayed the stadium project while he renegotiated better terms with the soccer team’s owner, John Ingram. The remaining point of contention is one of three parcels that has been set aside to Ingram’s company for a mixed-use development.
The piece of land, known as parcel 8C, is close to the racetrack. Mayor Cooper wants the land left as green space and a public gathering area. It would also be needed if the racetrack is redeveloped.
Mayor Cooper has been meeting with representatives of SMI, the parent company of Bristol Motor Speedway, about operating the racetrack.
On Tuesday, members of the fair board criticized the negotiations. They expressed frustration that the mayor was talking to SMI but leaving the fair board out of the loop.
One member of the fair board, Jason Bergeron, urged the board to send a letter to Mayor Cooper urging him to get on with demolition so that the soccer stadium could be built.
“We need to decouple” soccer from the racetrack, Bergeron said.
The mayor met with Governor Bill Lee and representatives of SMI behind closed doors Tuesday evening. The mayor confirmed afterward he’d like the state to invest in the site.
"This is not a decision about MLS. It's about trying to make a successful site," Cooper said.
In May, SMI made a pitch to the fair board to take over the racetrack. They estimated it would cost 60 million dollars to renovate the facility.
Fair board commissioners said Tuesday it's not fair to hold up soccer to work on a deal for a racetrack that hasn't been vetted by stakeholders, including the neighbors.
"The tensions that it does present, noise and traffic," said fair board member Caleb Hemmer.
Noise and traffic are already concerns with some in the neighborhood who are wary of the impact of 30,000 soccer fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.