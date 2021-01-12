NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On a cold day, there's nothing quite like a hot, melty slice of pizza.
"Anything that can beat a hot pizza? Haven't found one yet."
Ryan Bruchey is brand manager at Tailgate Brewery.
"We make pizza and beer. Full stop. That's our business," he said.
The art on the walls tells you that too — pizza, beer and pop culture.
But there's a change in the art lately, as it brings smiles in these months that have been hard for so many.
What nurses have gone through has been top of mind for Ryan.
"They need nourishment where they might not be able to sit down for a 12-hour period," he said.
So Tailgate figured there was something they could give.
"We're cooking personal pizzas for healthcare workers," Ryan said.
People can make donations through the Tailgate website, or in person.
$8.20 gets a hot, melty pizza to a nurse.
"It's a little bit of comfort to get someone through an emotionally grueling shift," Ryan said. "Anything we can do to say thanks to these people is critical."
To learn more about Tailgate's pizza program click here.
