RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Santa took a break from preparing the sleigh and checking his list to direct traffic in Rutherford County on Monday.
In a video posted to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the big man in red himself was out directing traffic in front of Blackman Elementary School, making sure kids get home safe.
According to the Sheriff's Office, he "left his reindeers at the North Pole to rest up for Christmas Eve."
