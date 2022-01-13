NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Salvation Army invited community members Thursday to help out at cold weather shelters this weekend.
A brief sprinkle or shower will be possible this afternoon.
The potential winter weather has many Tennesseans preparing for the worst, but for the Salvation Army, they said it means its time to prepare to host those who do not have a warm place to go.
The Salvation army invited volunteers to help at additional overflow shelters in conjunction with Metro Social Services.
The overflow shelter will have warm beds, hot meals, and an opportunity for community members to weather the storm together the Salvation army said.
For more information and registration, click here.
