NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A Nashville firefighter has been reassigned, following extensive inappropriate allegations against him, raised during divorce proceedings.
The firefighter, Seth Powers, was a firefighter at Station 2, has been placed on alternative duty, not responding to calls and out of the public eye, according to Nashville Fire spokesperson Joseph Pleasant.
The reassignment follows allegations made against him in a divorce proceeding. The affidavit is from a woman, now grown, that gives details of what she says the firefighter did to her when she was 15.
Nesws4’s Nancy Amons was told by Pleasant that when the allegations against Powers came to their attention, they made Metro PD aware of those allegations.
Nancy digs deeper into the documentation, and reviews his criminal record, and will present her findings tonight on News4 at 6.
