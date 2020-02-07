RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Deputies are actively searching for a missing man since Thursday.
Alfred Addington, 67, last spoke to his son last Thursday and may be riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Addington is a frequent customer of Handlebars on East Main Street in Murfreesboro.
If you see him or have any information, you are asked to contact Sheriff's Detective Joseph Duncan at 615-904-3041.
