Murfreesboro, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue sent out fireworks safety tips Wednesday in response to New Years celebrations.
As community members continue to prep for their New Year parties, RCFR Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders offered firework safety tips so that every celebration can be safe. Sanders said that he does not recommend personal use of consumer fireworks.
“There are many local professional fireworks displays open to the public in and around Middle Tennessee, and we encourage Rutherford County residents to leave it to the professionals and attend one of those events to enjoy the fireworks safely,” said Sanders.
RCFR suggests other firework alternatives such as glow sticks, multi color silly string, or an outdoor movie night with a projector.
While RCFR acknowledges that many residents will still use fireworks at home, they recommend the following safety measures:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use fireworks only under close adult supervision.
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
- Never light fireworks indoors.
- Only use fireworks away from people, houses, and flammable materials.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
- Never ignite devices in a container.
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.
- Never use illegal fireworks
“Our main goal in sharing this message is keeping the citizens of our great community safe,” said Sanders. “We want you to have an enjoyable time with your families this weekend, but we certainly want you to do it without injury or harm!”
