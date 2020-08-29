RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - As of Friday, August 28, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 59, extending the time frame for local mayors to impose a mask mandate for their counties through September 30.
At this time, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron has opted to extend the order within the county, requiring face coverings through September 30th at 11:59 p.m.
Mayor Ketron released the following statement:
During the month of August, we saw the County’s numbers trending downward. In just a short period of time, our recovered cases rose above our number of active cases, a trend that has continued since the end of July. We are no longer third in the state for positive cases. These are all very optimistic indicators. We are appreciative of the community’s patience as we navigate this ongoing health situation and strive to make considerate and informed decisions aimed at keeping our citizens and visitors safe and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.