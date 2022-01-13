KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Rural Metro Fire said crews anticipate it will take several hours to rescue two people who are trapped after a trench collapse in Powell Thursday.
At 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Rural Metro said crews were responding to a trench rescue at East Beaver Creek Drive near Allison Way in Knox County.
Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue, ad Knoxville Fire Department are all on the scene on E. Beaver Creek. Command is reporting this to be an 8 hour incident. 2 people trapped under 15 feet o dirt. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/L1o6MyIV0T— Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) January 13, 2022
Rural Metro said the two people are trapped under 15 feet of dirt, and command expects it will be an eight-hour incident. Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue and the Knoxville Fire Department are all at the scene.
According to Jeff Bagwell with Knox County Rural Metro, one of the two trapped people has been located and is able to speak with rescuers. Bagwell said crews have not been able to locate the second person, saying Spanish language interpreters are also assisting to communicate with the people trapped.
Rural Metro said the road is currently blocked and is asking people to avoid the area.
This story is developing and will be updated.
