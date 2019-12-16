MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- Mt. Juliet PD says Rowan Frensley will be escorted by police and fire units to Sellars Funeral Home, along Mt. Juliet Road, near 3:00PM today.
Frensley was the boy killed Saturday at the end of a parade, when he fell from a trailer that then rolled over him.
Weather permitting, members of the community are encouraged to line Mt. Juliet Road, from I-40 to the railroad tracks during the escort procession.
