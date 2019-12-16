Child Hit By Trailer at Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
Courtesy: Amanda Nuckoles

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- Mt. Juliet PD says Rowan Frensley will be escorted by police and fire units to Sellars Funeral Home, along Mt. Juliet Road, near 3:00PM today.

Frensley was the boy killed Saturday at the end of a parade, when he fell from a trailer that then rolled over him.

Child hit by trailer at Mount Juliet Christmas dies from injuries

Weather permitting, members of the community are encouraged to line Mt. Juliet Road, from I-40 to the railroad tracks during the escort procession.

Mount Juliet came together for the vigil of the child killed in a trailer accident

