It's a 400 year old Love Story that may be the world's best known.
Romeo and Juliet launches the Nashville Ballet's new season this weekend at TPAC's Jackson Hall.
Terry Bulger was there as they put the finishing touches on this classic.
Maybe it's the way they look at each other, the way they dance, the way they move.
(Terry Talks on Camera)
So they are Romeo and Juliet and for that to work they need chemistry, so guys show me some Chemistry.
(They show their chemistry)
how's that..." ( 9sec)
I'm sold and that's just part of the story of Romeo and Juliet.
A little bit of everything.
" Love, Vengeful, Death Tragedy Violence."
All told on stage thru dance, precision choreography and Symphonic Music.
Starring Brett Brett Sjoblom and Mollie Sansone in the Lead roles.
" This is my favorite ballet, because there is everything there's fighting , love, plot story character involvement. it's incredibly moving and it's a story that is timeless, time and time and time again.
Choreography and weeks of practice explain why no one gets hurt in the sword fighting scenes.
All perfect...for the play that defined William Shakespeare and the stories he created.
This weekend at TPAC
Terry Bulger News 4.
