Prep:
- Brine legs, breast, and thighs in 50 grams of salt and 40 grams of sugar per quart of water
2 quarts of water if using 2 chickens
Brine for 12 hours
- Let rest in fridge for 1-2 days to dry out
- Put in oven at 350 until golden brown
- Season and cook bones in crock pot with water, carrots, celery, and onion for 6 hours to make the chicken stock
- Strain
Cook chicken:
- Roast in a pan, skin side down until crispy , then flip, and finish in the oven until crispy
Plating:
- Add seared peas, bacon lardons, and onions to bottom of plate
- Place chicken on top
Add Final sauce:
- Take chicken stock, reduce all the way down, add a little red wine, and add sauce around the chicken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.