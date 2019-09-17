Metro police are combing thru the video of a ring camera, looking for a possible leads, following the brutal shooting death of George Carpenter. Carpenter, was gunned down in the parking lot of the Shelby Park golf course Sunday night
Police need that one break, a woman who lives not far from the golf course, may have caught something that could help them, she did not want to be identified.
Police have no clear description of the car that peeled away from the parking lot Sunday night after Carpenter was gunned down. But a neighbors ring cam could have caught a car in the Shelby Park neighborhood before the shooting happened.
"I set set it to very high sensitivity, forgot about it, so when I looked at it, I was quite astonished, I had not realized over 370 videos", said the unidentified woman,
Ninety-five videos just from Sunday night, it could be a gold mine for police,
"I feel somewhere in there is something that could be helpful," said the unidentified woman.
Because she changed the sensitivity level of the ring cam, it was able to pick up more motion from the street of passing cars.
"I looked back, and realized, OMG, I changed the setting i picked up way more that anyone could have imagined," said the unidentified woman.
She's encouraging her neighbors to look at their ring cams.
"You may have something that you don't realize you have," said the unidentified woman,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.