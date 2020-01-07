NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A woman's guitar was stolen from her last fall.
After a time, it was found in a creek, with someone's business card inside of it. After a few months, the guitar has finally made its' way home.
Today on News4 at 6, Terry Bulger goes along as the onetime contestant on "The Voice" is reunited with her acoustic guitar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.