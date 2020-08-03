NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A downtown restaurant said it wants to press charges after they said a customer coughed on an employee on purpose.
The Mockingbird restaurant was taking care of a bachelorette party. The party was mad because the restaurant would not seat everyone at one table because of the COVID-19 restrictions. The restaurant said the customers were also not wearing masks even after others in the restaurant asked them to do so.
The restaurant said it was explaining the policies they were trying to follow when the entire party stormed out, not wearing masks. One woman with the group turned and coughed on employees.
