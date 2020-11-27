Here are some resources available for small business owners:
- A federal government loan, SBA loan, – low interest loan up to 30 year term - is available for “economic injury” suffered from the March 3 Nashville area tornado (for Davidson county and other counties near it listed below). The deadline is Dec. 7, 2020. More info is here: Disaster Loan Assistance (sba.gov) or calling the local SBA at 615 736 5881 or email at tn@sba.gov
Primary Counties: Davidson, Putnam, Wilson
Contiguous Counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Cumberland, Dekalb, Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White, Williamson
- For businesses that also suffered “economic injury” from COVID19, an SBA loan is available for any Tennessee business. Businesses in Davidson and surrounding counties qualify for both the “tornado EIDL” (above) and the “COVID 19 EIDL” – and must apply for each separately. More info on this COVID19 EIDL loan is here: Economic Injury Disaster Loans (sba.gov) or by calling the local SBA at 615 736 5881 or email at tn@sba.gov
- Under the CARES Act, the SBA provided additional funding to the SBDC and Pathway Women’s Business to provide free technical assistance.
Contact either or both, especially for help with marketing, pivoting your business during COVID, help shutting down a business or re-opening another business, business plans, and help getting a banker for SBA loans.
SBDC – Small Business Development Centers – are at these Middle TN campuses - Tennessee State University in Nashville, Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin , or in Murfreesboro here: TSBDC - Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network .
Contact Pathway Women’s Business Center here: Pathway Women's Business Center | Home (pathwaywbc.org)
- Here is a program offered by the State of TN under the CARES Act - to reimburse eligible business owners for direct expenses or business interruption costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the deadline is Dec. 29, 2020. The state does not have additional funds but still encourages firms to apply in case more funding becomes available. A webinar recording is here: State of TN Grant.
For application assistance, please call 1-833-740-1438 or email support@TNCARESACT.com
Supplemental Employer Recovery Grant Program | Tennessee CARES Act Management System (tn.gov)
- Metro Davidson County provided funding to several organizations to help small businesses, here:
In September, Nashville’s Metro Council approved CARES Act funding to serve Davidson County small businesses with a focus on minority- and women-owned businesses as well as music venues.
If you are a small business that has been impacted by COVID-19, there are a variety resources to help – several of which are first-come, first-served – so check to see if assistance is still available.
The funding is allocated through a network of organizations:
Conexión Américas,
Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce,
Nashville Business Incubation Center,
Nashville Entrepreneur Center and
Pathway Lending.
A. Grant applications through Conexión Américas and Pathway Lending.
All applying businesses must be located in Davidson County, Tennessee.
- All applying businesses must be in existence for 12 months prior to the date of application.
- All applying businesses must be for-profit entities.
- All applying businesses must provide 2019 State or Federal Tax Returns or a 2019 Income Statement to verify Annual Gross Receipts and Operating Expenses.
- All applying businesses may not receive other Metro CARES Act grant funding for these expenses.
- All applying businesses may not be owned by a full-time Metro Nashville employee.
- Other grant eligibility criteria may apply. Submission of application does not guarantee receipt of grant funds.
B. Grants for Small Businesses Through Pathway Lending
Metro Council allocated $2 million in grant funds for small businesses through Pathway Lending. In accordance with the Equity Alliance’s Our Fair Share report, a minimum of 30 percent of the total $2 million small business grant fund is to be distributed to minority-owned businesses (Resolution RS2020-516, Sec 12, 5). For more information and to check eligibility requirements, visit https://pathwaylending.org/metro-cares/ - To access the programs or see the FAQs, click METRO CARES - Pathway Lending.
Businesses applying for grants can email CARES@pathwaylending.org with any questions. For more information, call 615-425-7171.
C. Grants for Live Music Venues Through Pathway Lending
Metro Council allocated $2 million in grant funds for live music venues through Pathway Lending - applications will be first-come, first-served. The funds can cover a maximum of 2 months of operating expenses, excluding payroll, to stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a maximum grant of $100,000 each (Resolution RS2020-515 and Resolution RS2020-547). For more information and to check eligibility requirements, visit https://pathwaylending.org/metro-cares/
D. Grants and Technical Assistance for Small Businesses Through Conexión Américas
Metro Council allocated $200,000 for technical support and grant funds for small businesses through Conexión Américas (Resolution RS2020-516). Conexión Américas will accept applications for financial assistance every Tuesday until resources are exhausted. In addition to the requirements listed above, these applicants must have had total annual revenue in 2019 between $35,000 and $250,000. The application for technical assistance will be open until November 30, 2020. Technical assistance includes but is not limited to marketing consulting and internet presence, and advice for food and restaurant businesses. For more information and to check eligibility requirements, visit https://conexionamericas.org/asistencia-negocio/.
E. Recovery Programs Available Through Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce
Metro Council allocated $100,000 for technical support for small businesses through the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce (Resolution RS2020-516). Chamber staff are available for direct business assistance, including 1:1 calls to assist small businesses with questions, resources, and guidance around COVID-19 recovery (call 615-743-3000 or email info@nashvillechamber.com). The Chamber continues to enhance its focus on small business with a suite of virtual programs to support recovery. These include a new series for small and diverse businesses called Propel, the Area Advisory Councils, Coffee, Content & Conversation, Business Studio, the Next Normal and Growing Togetherwebinar series, and the Be a Good Neighbor campaign. Additional resources include the COVID-19 Response Hub and COVID-19 Economic Impact Model. More information can be found at https://nashvillechamber.com/calendar/.
F. Recovery Programs Available Through Nashville Business Incubation Center
Metro Council allocated $600,000 for technical support for small businesses through the Nashville Business Incubation Center (Resolution RS2020-516). NBIC is offering services to up to 200 Davidson County businesses impacted by COVID-19. Programs include restaurant re-entry, financial services, strategic planning, digital marketing, diversifying revenue and legal support, among others. Classes will be held online, making them easily accessible from anywhere. Small businesses interested in participating should complete an online assessment to determine program eligibility. For more information and to check eligibility requirements, visit https://nbiconline.com/tn-cares/.
G. Recovery Programs Available Through Nashville Entrepreneur Center
Metro Council allocated $600,000 for technical support through the Nashville Entrepreneur Center (Resolution RS2020-516). The EC recently launched Renew Nashville, a citywide initiative addressing the significant challenges facing entrepreneurs and small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. In collaboration with local nonprofit partners across Nashville, the EC is leveraging its position as the hub for entrepreneurs, providing participants access to master-class resources, executive level advisors, and the support of the city’s largest business network. The program is free to the first 500 Davidson County small businesses to register. For more information and to check eligibility requirements, visit https://www.ec.co/renew-nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.