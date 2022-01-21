NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TEMA resource centers will be open Saturday, January 12th for people still recovering from the storms that ripped through Middle Tennessee and Kentucky on December 10th and 11th. 

Resources are available to anyone in the following counties who were impacted by the deadly 2021 tornado outbreak. 

Resource centers

The major disaster declaration is available to residents of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson counties in Tennessee. 

