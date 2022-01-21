NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TEMA resource centers will be open Saturday, January 12th for people still recovering from the storms that ripped through Middle Tennessee and Kentucky on December 10th and 11th.
Before-and-after images show scale of tornadoes' devastation
Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, January 28, 2017
Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, Arkansas, February 22, 2021
Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, Arkansas, December 11, 2021
Farm buildings in Monette, Arkansas, December 11, 2021
Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, December 11, 2021
Farm buildings in Monette, Arkansas, February 22, 2021
Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, January 28, 2017
Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, Arkansas, February 22, 2021
Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette, Arkansas, December 11, 2021
Farm buildings in Monette, Arkansas, December 11, 2021
Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, December 11, 2021
Farm buildings in Monette, Arkansas, February 22, 2021
Resources are available to anyone in the following counties who were impacted by the deadly 2021 tornado outbreak.
The major disaster declaration is available to residents of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley, and Wilson counties in Tennessee.
