The executive director of Nashville’s brand-new community oversight board, William Weedon, is resigning after just six months on the job. The board said it was stress – but News 4 has learned that the board was unhappy with Weedon’s work.
In an October 23rd board meeting, Board Chair Ashlee Davis read a letter that had been sent to Weedon.
“This letter is a written warning for unsatisfactory job performance,” Davis read.
The board's letter criticized Weedon in several areas- poor communication for not telling the board he was making a presentation to Metro council; missing “almost every” deadline for turning in reports to his board, and for reports and minutes that were sloppy.
“The reports and minutes were late, and had misspellings and grammatical errors,” Davis said.
Weedon, who makes more than $121,000 per year, came here from Chicago, and according to the community oversight board, Weedon plans to return there.
The Community Oversight board was formed in part because of citizen outcry over two controversial shootings by Metro Police officers.
The board had just started getting organized, defining their authority and figuring out how will they work together with the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.