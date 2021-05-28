Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Debris scattered a near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A K-9 team works in the area of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
"From the residents' perspective, it feels kind of like we're still a little bit frozen in time. There's just so much to do,” Rasmussen said.
Christmas decorations still hang from a lamp post. It sits behind a fence where construction crews have been for months.
Rasmussen still owns a condo on 2nd Avenue. She said they've discovered more issues with the building and it could be a couple of years before they move back in.
"They have now detected toxic levels of mold throughout the building. They have found toxic levels of soot and char from the burning and the blast,” Rasmussen said.
That meant moving to the suburbs in the meantime.
"We love the area we're in, but instead of having honkytonks on the corner, there are cows and cow pastures,” Rasmussen said.
While progress is happening, Rasmussen knows it'll take time before Second Avenue fully recovers.
"My hope is that the community and the mayor can see us through because it is a longer road to recovery than I think anyone might have anticipated to rebuild and really make it the best version of the historic downtown stretch it can be,” Rasmussen said.
Since the cleanup started, Metro Public Works has removed nearly 70 tons of debris from the blast area. That doesn't include what private contractors picked up.
