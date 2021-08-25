NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s like Déjà vu – car after car lining up at the former Kmart location off Murfreesboro Pike on Wednesday.
It’s the same image we saw at the location months ago and at Nissan Stadium and Meharry Medical College when community assessment centers were operated there.
The major difference now is that vaccines are available, but hardly anyone is taking them, at least not as many as those getting tested for COVID-19.
“I don’t know what people are afraid of. That’s very hard for me to understand,” Carmelle Jasenovic said.
Jasenvic, 79, and her 87-year-old husband Allen showed up for their booster shots. The site reached full capacity by noon Tuesday, forcing them and other cars to turn around and come back the next day.
“Since we live in Lebanon, we may not be here. We’ll go back and seek the booster shot somewhere else,” Jasenovic said.
Jasenovic is one of the very few cars looking for another dose of the vaccine.
News4 obtained numbers from Meharry Medical College for the amount of people who showed up at the testing site for vaccine and the number of testing. Meharry operates the assessment centers for Nashville Office of Emergency Management.
“One thing I know is that the Office of Emergency Management is working on another test site that they will announce as soon as something has been finalized,” Brian Todd, Metro Nashville Public Health Department spokesperson, said.
Todd said the health department is adding a nurse to the Kmart site where people can get the vaccine instead of waiting in line for the test.
“We hope we have a lot of people wanting the vaccine. That frees up all the other Meharry personnel, and all the lanes coming in, and moving the Meharry folks just to doing testing, we hope that that’s going to speed things up,” Todd said.
Speeding things up quickly is what health officials said this state needs. Currently 50% of Davidson County residents are fully vaccinated, a step in the right direction, but one that needs to increase if we want to get out of this pandemic.
“The effectiveness of the vaccine goes way up the more people are vaccinated because it stops the virus from going any further or mutating, and that’s what we’re dealing with now with the Delta variant,” Todd said.
The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said Meharry administered 1,232 COVID-19 tests. Nashville Health provided 49 vaccinations at the site on Murfreesboro Pike.
The additional testing lanes worked well on Wednesday. Our partners at @MeharryMedical administered 1,232 COVID-19 Tests. @NashvilleHealth provided 49 Vaccinations at the site on Murfreesboro Pike. pic.twitter.com/v8vit3L1dK— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) August 25, 2021
The Office of Emergency Management said it’s in the process of identifying locations to add another testing site and will provide that information once everything is finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.