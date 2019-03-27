People in a West Nashville neighborhood are on edge, after a pregnant woman was carjacked on Robertson Ave in West Nashville.
Three teens were caught, they range in age from 15 to 17. The woman who was carjacked wasn't hurt, but it is a wake up call for people who live in the area.
The teenagers took off with the woman's SUV, and ditched the vehicle about four miles away at 14th avenue north and jackson street, about a half block from Monday's shooting, where a man was shot in the leg in front of his home. Police are looking into whether the carjacking and shooting are related...
Mitchel Torrence has lived in the neighborhood for three years, his home faces Robertson avenue.
"It does make me a little uneasy, we do live on a busy road, however, crime can happen in a matter of seconds," said Torrence.
Torrence has seen crime creeping into his West Nashville neighborhood.
"I have noticed that crime, shootings, robberies, have all increased over time," said Torrence.
With the upswing in crime, it's made him more aware.
"We do keep our porch lights on at night, we do make sure our doors are locked at night, being aware of transistional spaces like if your carrying groceries, going in and out of vehicles, anything at night, or where the visibility is low, low light, be aware of your surroundings' said Torrence.
