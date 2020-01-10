GALLATIN, TENN. (WSMV) - According to the Nashville Business Journal, Facebook is scouting Gallatin as the site for its next massive project.
Facebook has been open with its plans to build several new data centers around the county, but not all locations have been disclosed, which is why the speculation around the Nashville area has been creating buzz.
Currently, the closest Facebook data center to Middle Tennessee is in Huntsville, Alabama. There are only about 70 employees there, but the jobs are high paying with salaries around $80,000 a year on average, according to the Nashville Business Journal.
While things here are still very hush "hush" and in the early development stages, people in Gallatin are excited of the possibility of a major economic boost.
Steven Camp, the Vice Mayor of Gallatin, spoke to News4 today and said that anytime you can create jobs, especially high paying ones, it's great for the city.
"We're growing by leaps and bounds right now," says Camp. "We're expanding like crazy. We got a big housing market going. Everything is going good."
The Gallatin Economic Development Agency told News4 that they could not confirm the name of the company, only that a major corporation was potentially eyeing Sumner County. However, due to non-disclosure agreements, they could not speak further on the topic.
