505 Nashville is the tallest residential building in Tennessee. (WSMV)

The American Lung Association is holding a 'Fight for Air' climb in Nashville on November 3.

The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at the 505 Building in downtown Nashville. Participants will attempt to climb 45 floors, which equates to 862 total steps.

Climbers are participating in honor of those affected by lung disease. The event has a goal of raising $50,000. So far, they've raised just over $43,000.

