Thousands of people plan their weekend around the Pilgrimage music festival at Franklin's Harlinsdale Park every year. So when most of the festival was cancelled because of bad weather, people went to the festivals social media accounts asking when will refunds be issued?
Fans can spend anywhere from sixty dollars to one-hundred-twenty-five dollars and up for tickets to the two day festival. News4 asked festival organizers when money spent on tickets could be back in your pocket.
We received this statement; ' We are finalizing those details, and will keep you posted'
News4 pressed them further for some sort of deadline for a refund, they went back to their earlier statment.
The event was cancelled this past weekend, so it's only been less than twenty four hours when organizers were forced to cancel most of the festival because of heavy downpours and lightning in the area. Organizers working with Franklin emergency officials made the decision that it was too dangerous to continue the festival with the bad weather.
