NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country Music stars Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host the 54th Annual CMA Awards live.

The Country Music Association made the announcement on Monday morning.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” says McEntire. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

Country Music's Biggest Night will take place from Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

This is McEntire's fifth time hosting the awards show, while this is Rucker's first time.

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music,” says Rucker. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

The awards show is set for Wednesday, November 11th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE:

CMA names Country Music Hall of Fame 2020 inductees NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Country Music Association has announced its 2020 inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame Wednesday morning.