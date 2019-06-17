NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A change is coming to Tennessee drivers licenses.
Beginning July 1, the state will begin issuing what they’re calling “Real IDs.”
The new driver licenses will have a gold star on them and you will need it to get on a plane beginning in October 2020. Users will have 15 months to update their licenses so they can be federally identified.
“You can’t do it online. The initial license will have to be in person,” said Michael Hogan, Director of Driver Services. “We have to vet documents and verify them with the issuing source.”
When drivers go to get license renewed, your picture will be taken again and you have to bring a birth certificate or passport, social security card or W2 or 1099 Form, and two proofs of Tennessee residency, like a bank statement, utility bill or tax return.
The Real ID is part of a nationwide push to streamline IDs from state-to-state.
If you’re ID isn’t expired, you can get a duplicate license for $8. For a first-time Tennessee driver’s license, the cost is $28.
Hogan said if you’re new to Tennessee, wait until July 1 so you won’t have to pay for a duplicate license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.