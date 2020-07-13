Ready 4 School Jobs

News4 is Working 4 You with Metro Nashville Schools to help fill classrooms with teachers ahead of the upcoming school year.
Teacher English Learner ES
Description:
Provides EL Services to English Learners individually and in groups using various teaching methods specific to second language acquisition, while supporting grade level content. This position teaches elementary and/or secondary English Learners.
School:
Eakin Elementary - 2500 Fairfax Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Qualifications:
Bachelors’ degree in education or related degree.
For elementary position - Must have a current Elementary and ESL Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
For secondary position - Must have a current ESL Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
Prior ESL teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex3/jobdetail.ftl?job=20002965&tz=GMT-05%3A00&tzname=America%2FChicago
Teacher Ex Ed
Description:
Instructs students individually and in groups using various teaching methods such as lectures, discussions and demonstrations. This position teaches elementary grades.
School:
Madison-Northeast-Chadwell Elementary 321 Port Drive Madison TN
Qualifications:
Bachelors’ degree in education or related degree.
Must have a current Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
Prior teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex3/jobdetail.ftl?job=20002735&tz=GMT-05%3A00&tzname=America%2FChicago
Para Pro Ex Ed
Description:
Works directly with a classroom teacher to assist with the implementation of supports and services provided. Collaborate with teachers and students in a variety of tasks related to academics, behavior and physical logistics. Coaches and encourage students to actively engage in the process of learning and becoming more independent.
School:
Eagle View Elementary 1470 Eagle View Blvd Antioch TN
Qualifications:
Associate’s Degree in applicable field of study or 48 hours of college credit hours from an accredited college or university or successful completion of Praxis certification.
Per TN State requirements. Prior experience working with children is preferred.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex3/jobdetail.ftl?job=20003229&tz=GMT-05%3A00&tzname=America%2FChicago
First Grade Teacher
Description:
Plans daily lessons to meet the needs of all students and assists students needing additional support. Adapts teaching methods and instructional materials to meet students' varying needs and interests. Establishes clear objectives for all lessons, units, projects, and homework assignments. Communicates those objectives to students.
School:
Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools
Qualifications:
Bachelors’ degree in education or related degree.
Must have a current Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
Prior teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://www.google.com/search?ibp=htl;jobs&hl=en-US&q=nashville+teacher+jobs&kgs=e24b7a287be17437&shndl=-1&source=sh/x/im/textlists/detail&entrypoint=sh/x/im/textlists/detail#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=9q90DpiCvX9ZDW--AAAAAA%3D%3D&htiq=nashville+teacher+jobs&htivrt=jobs
Clinical Teaching Supervisor
Description:
Clinical Teaching Supervisors are assigned to supervise student teachers, job-embedded teacher candidates, interns, or residents during the time these students are engaged in their clinical practice and placed in local schools.
School:
Belmont University - School of Education
Qualifications:
Required Education Master's Degree or higher
Required Experience Seven (7) years of successful teaching experience, or seven (7) years of combined teaching and school administration experience which includes supervising instruction;
More Information:
https://www.google.com/search?ibp=htl;jobs&hl=en-US&q=nashville+teacher+jobs&kgs=e24b7a287be17437&shndl=-1&source=sh/x/im/textlists/detail&entrypoint=sh/x/im/textlists/detail#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=9XULIL_AiEC5h0j8AAAAAA%3D%3D&htiq=nashville+teacher+jobs&htivrt=jobs
General Teaching Position (K-12)
Description:
Nashville Christian School seeks to integrate Christian values with educational, social and professional life. As a community of both faith and learning, we strive to foster spiritual, intellectual, personal, and social growth in every person.
School:
Nashville Christian School
Qualifications:
More Information:
https://www.google.com/search?ibp=htl;jobs&hl=en-US&q=nashville+teacher+jobs&kgs=e24b7a287be17437&shndl=-1&source=sh/x/im/textlists/detail&entrypoint=sh/x/im/textlists/detail#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=rikw2RryZOmPa4zVAAAAAA%3D%3D&htiq=nashville+teacher+jobs&htivrt=jobs
Fourth Grade Teacher
Description:
Works directly with a classroom teacher to assist with the implementation of supports and services provided. Collaborate with teachers and students in a variety of tasks related to academics, behavior and physical logistics. Coaches and encourage students to actively engage in the process of learning and becoming more independent. Incumbents may be assigned to work with 1 to 2 specific students. If that student/s move to a different school, the Para-Pro will be offered the opportunity to move with that student/s.Should the opportunity be declined, continued employment at the current school will be based on business need.
School:
Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools
Qualifications:
Associate’s Degree in applicable field of study or 48 hours of college credit hours from an accredited college or university or successful completion of Praxis certification.
More Information:
https://www.google.com/search?ibp=htl;jobs&hl=en-US&q=nashville+teacher+jobs&kgs=e24b7a287be17437&shndl=-1&source=sh/x/im/textlists/detail&entrypoint=sh/x/im/textlists/detail#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=-NNygDMvk3l2Kq8DAAAAAA%3D%3D&htiq=nashville+teacher+jobs&htivrt=jobs
English Language Arts Teacher
Description:
• Design and implement rigorous unit plans and lessons that meet the needs of all students with clear, standard aligned objectives and appropriate assessments to gauge student comprehension
• Participate in bi-weekly coaching meetings to internalize content, teaching moves, and classroom management to improve your practice
• Participate in a collaborative learning environment with other team members including grade level work, content teams, and professional development throughout the school year
• Execute school based duties that can include student conferences, arrival and dismissal, transitions, lunch duty, and other assigned by the school leadership team
School:
LEAD Public Schools
Qualifications:
• Our ideal ELA teacher is passionate about developing young scientists, loves working with students who need the most support, is flexible, is coachable, and wants to grow as a teacher.
• Experience: Minimum of two years teaching experience preferred, but not required. Previous experience with diverse student populations or in an urban setting preferred
• Education: Bachelor's degree is required
• Certification: Candidates must have either (a) valid Tennessee teaching license with the appropriate content endorsement to teach ELA, which can be K-5 for 5th Grade, ELA 6/7-12 or MS ELA 6-8, or (b) a valid out of state license that can successfully be transferred to Tennessee within 90 days of employment, or (c) demonstrate you are on track to complete the necessary steps towards certification in Tennessee.
• Other Qualifications or Characteristics: Belief in the LEAD mission that all students are capable of success while preparing them for college and for life. Evidence of self-motivation and willingness to be a team player
More Information:
https://www.google.com/search?ibp=htl;jobs&hl=en-US&q=nashville+teacher+jobs&kgs=d1d3053cdc9c877a&shndl=-1&source=sh/x/im/textlists/detail&entrypoint=sh/x/im/textlists/detail#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=w1tt1M0qLnyJjCtUAAAAAA%3D%3D&htiq=nashville+teacher+jobs&htivrt=jobs
Preschool Teacher
Description:
Infant/toddler preschool teacher
School:
Nashville Christian School
Qualifications:
Early childhood degree and/or experience required
More Information:
https://www.google.com/search?ibp=htl;jobs&hl=en-US&q=nashville+teacher+jobs&kgs=d1d3053cdc9c877a&shndl=-1&source=sh/x/im/textlists/detail&entrypoint=sh/x/im/textlists/detail#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=b42XAAi5ESFF-3bDAAAAAA%3D%3D&htiq=nashville+teacher+jobs&htivrt=jobs
Substitute Teacher
Description:
As a substitute teacher you will have the flexibility to deal with various situations when a classroom is without its assigned teacher. The substitute employee should be someone that will ensure the welfare of students above their own perspectives. The substitute teachers are person who will support the school calendar by agreeing to step in and assume the full responsibilities of the absent teacher. The role will require the substitute teacher to work a maximum of 20 days per school year.
School:
Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools
Qualifications:
Minimum of 60 credit hours of college coursework; bachelor’s preferred.
Prior teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://www.google.com/search?ibp=htl;jobs&hl=en-US&q=nashville+teacher+jobs&kgs=d1d3053cdc9c877a&shndl=-1&source=sh/x/im/textlists/detail&entrypoint=sh/x/im/textlists/detail#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=TCwliP410NjKOFwwAAAAAA%3D%3D&htiq=nashville+teacher+jobs&htivrt=jobs
Full Time Support Teacher
Description:
• Is responsible for the overall supervision and daily class functions of a group of children.
• Observes all rules and regulations at Primrose and the local, state or national regulatory agencies pertaining to the health, safety and care of children.
• Assists in other capacities that Director, or designee, determines is necessary.
School:
Primrose School of Nashville Midtown
Qualifications:
• Must meet basic requirements of local child care regulatory agency
• Must be able to lift up to 35 lbs. in connection with the handling of children for the facilitation of programs, child safety, and potential emergency situations. For Infant and Young Toddler teachers, must be able to properly lift infants into and out of a crib.
More Information:
https://www.google.com/search?ibp=htl;jobs&hl=en-US&q=nashville+teacher+jobs&kgs=4ab16cfc3fd9201d&shndl=-1&source=sh/x/im/textlists/detail&entrypoint=sh/x/im/textlists/detail#fpstate=tldetail&htidocid=9Lu7QHyAJ6lZ5b2ZAAAAAA%3D%3D&htiq=nashville+teacher+jobs&htivrt=jobs
Kindergarten Teacher
Description:
Instructs students individually and in groups using various teaching methods such as lectures, discussions and demonstrations. This position teaches elementary grades.
School:
Glengarry Elementary 200 Finley Drive Nashville TN
Qualifications:
Bachelors’ degree in education or related degree.
Must have a current Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
Prior teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=20002577&lang=en
Second Grade Teacher
Description:
Instructs students individually and in groups using various teaching methods such as lectures, discussions and demonstrations. This position teaches elementary grades.
School:
Hickman Elementary 112 Stewarts Ferry Pike Nashville TN
Qualifications:
Bachelors’ degree in education or related degree.
Must have a current Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
Prior teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=20003705&lang=en
Eighth Grade math Teacher
Description:
Implementation of the Tennessee Math Standards incorporating technology and varied instructional strategies; working collaboratively with other team members
School:
Freedom Middle
Qualifications:
Current Tennessee Teaching License with endorsement to teach Middle School Math
More Information:
https://www.applitrack.com/fssd/onlineapp/jobpostings/view.asp?all=1&AppliTrackJobId=1913&AppliTrackLayoutMode=detail&AppliTrackViewPosting=1
Middle School Lead Teacher
Description:
Create a positive, supportive classroom culture that promotes joy, self-discipline and Explore’s Core Values
Plan and implement creative, organized, and engaging lessons based on Tennessee State Standards
Design and implement cross-curricular, project-based learning units of study
Differentiate instruction to support all students in the learning process
Work in partnership with your team and volunteers, providing rigorous and relevant instruction to enhance student learning
Maintain close relationships with families, including phone calls, conferences, and home visits
Support and collaborate with colleagues to share best practices and ensure school-wide success
Analyze assessment data and use it to inform your instruction
Provide a loving, exciting, joyful learning environment
School:
Martha O’Bryan Center
Qualifications:
Experience in teaching middle school students, preferably consistently incorporating Project-Based Learning
Demonstrated strong classroom and time management skills
Proven ability to work as a member of a team with a commitment to his/her own learning and professional development
Experience with prepping and planning curriculum materials
Desire to teach social emotional and executive funcitioning skills to young adults
Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree preferred. Holds or is eligible to secure a valid TN State teacher certification
Additional skills that enhance students’ academic experience (e.g. multi-lingual, musician, danging, carpentry, knock-knock jokes, etc.) highly sought
More Information:
http://www.marthaobryan.org/careers/
Seventh Grade Teacher
Description:
Instructs students individually and in groups using various teaching methods such as lectures, discussions and demonstrations. This position teaches middle and high school grades.
School:
William Henry Oliver Middle 6211 Nolensville Road Nashville TN
Qualifications:
Bachelors’ degree in education or related degree.
Must have a current Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
Prior teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=20003730&lang=en
Sixth Grade Science Teacher
Description:
Instructs students individually and in groups using various teaching methods such as lectures, discussions and demonstrations. This position teaches middle and high school grades.
School:
Stratford STEM Magnet School 1800 Stratford Avenue Nashville TN
Qualifications:
Bachelors’ degree in education or related degree.
Must have a current Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
Prior teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=20003780&lang=en
Art Teacher
Description:
Instructs students individually and in groups using various teaching methods such as lectures, discussions and demonstrations. This position teaches elementary grades.
School:
William Henry Oliver Middle 6211 Nolensville Road Nashville TN
Qualifications:
Bachelors’ degree in education or related degree.
Must have a current Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
Prior teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=20003159&lang=en
Fourth Grade Teacher
Description:
Instructs students individually and in groups using various teaching methods such as lectures, discussions and demonstrations. This position teaches elementary grades.
School:
Lakeview Elementary 455 Rural Hill Road Nashville TN
Qualifications:
Bachelors’ degree in education or related degree.
Must have a current Tennessee Teaching certificate or be in an eligible alternative licensure program.
Prior teaching experience preferred.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=20003116&lang=en
Music Teacher (Instrumental)
Description:
Instructs students individually and in groups using various teaching methods such as lectures, discussions and demonstrations. This position teaches middle and high school grades.
School:
McMurray Middle 520 McMurray Drive Nashville TN
Qualifications:
Applicant must hold a valid TN teaching license with the appropriate endorsement in Instrumental Music (029, 429). Applicant must hold at minimum the equivalent of a Bachelor's Degree.
More Information:
https://nashville.taleo.net/careersection/ex/jobdetail.ftl?job=20003587&lang=en
