A Principal's smart decision challenged and encourage her young students to pick up a book and read. She was not sure it would work, but now some of those students have read more than 2 million words.
That's way more than she even thought possible.
She needed to find a way to have them put down their video games, stop watching TV shows and power off the cell-phone. All she wanted was to find a way to get young people young people to find books.
"So we really noticed especially last year our kids were not reading a ton outside of what they were reading inside of class."
Principal Emma Mac found a way through competition, challenging 6th graders to read one million words.
5th Grader Dylan Bryant was in....just get him the right book.
" Something that has action, adventure sci fi, something like that."
The Hunger Games is his page turner.
" I like how you can do it over and over again and it never gets boring..."
Lauryn Mathis passed the million word mark already....well on her way to 2. She loves her book.
"It's intense, beautiful lots of different characters, lots of different point of view.
A little competition is all it took.
" For our school the big goal is to read 200 million words as a school, for our students the goal is 1 million words in a school year, and I'm an avid reader I'm at 700-thousand, so it's not easy, but the whole school is doing it.
One Page at a time
