Ray Stevens cancelled his New Years show due to serious health conditions facing his wife.

Stevens shared a post a Facebook announcing he will be cancelling his New Year’s Eve show that was going to be performed at the CabaRay in Nashville. Stevens’ wife, Penny Jackson, has had a prolonged illness that has rapidly progressed to the end-of-life stage Stevens said in a Facebook post.

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021 Here is a roll call of some influential figures who died in 2021.

“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and hope you all understand. Please send your thoughts and prayers to Ray and his family during this difficult time,” said the Facebook post.

Stevens said his only focus can be on her now as she continues her battle with her illness.