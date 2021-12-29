Penny Jackson and Ray Stevens

Stevens and Jackson 

 Ray Stevens Facebook

Ray Stevens cancelled his New Years show due to serious health conditions facing his wife.

Stevens shared a post a Facebook announcing he will be cancelling his New Year’s Eve show that was going to be performed at the CabaRay in Nashville. Stevens’ wife, Penny Jackson, has had a prolonged illness that has rapidly progressed to the end-of-life stage Stevens said in a Facebook post.

“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and hope you all understand. Please send your thoughts and prayers to Ray and his family during this difficult time,” said the Facebook post.

Even as COVID-19 cases rise in the country and right here in Nashville, it didn’t stop people from making their way here for Christmas in Music City.

Stevens said his only focus can be on her now as she continues her battle with her illness.

