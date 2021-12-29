Ray Stevens cancelled his New Years show due to serious health conditions facing his wife.
Stevens shared a post a Facebook announcing he will be cancelling his New Year’s Eve show that was going to be performed at the CabaRay in Nashville. Stevens’ wife, Penny Jackson, has had a prolonged illness that has rapidly progressed to the end-of-life stage Stevens said in a Facebook post.
Here is a roll call of some influential figures who died in 2021.
“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and hope you all understand. Please send your thoughts and prayers to Ray and his family during this difficult time,” said the Facebook post.
Stevens said his only focus can be on her now as she continues her battle with her illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.