NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Across the country, there are hundreds of rape cases being cleared, but it doesn’t always mean there is an arrest or conviction.
When Derrick McKissack was just 12-years-old, a man in his neighborhood hired him to do work on empty houses.
“He slowly started taking advantage of everything and started doing sexual acts on me,” McKissack said.
Unfortunately, legal justice can be difficult for victims regardless of when they come forward.
“Rape is possibly the hardest case we have to prove,” said Davidson County district attorney Tammy Meade.
Tonight on News4 at 6, find out why so many rape cases are being dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.