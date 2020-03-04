COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said all but one of the 18 tornado victims in the county have been identified during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Porter said the victims included five children under the age of 13 and 13 adults.

Putnam County says 21 people still unaccounted for after tornado Officials in Putnam County have released a list of people who have been reported missing after a tornado struck the area on Tuesday morning.

The unidentified victim is a white female between the age of 30-to-35 years of age. She had dark curly hair and was approximately 5’8”. Porter said officials believed she was found in the Echo Valley Apartments area in western Putnam County. Call 931-646-INFO (4636) if you have information about the person.

“We ask that you keep those families in your prayers,” Porter said during the press conference. “We have a lot of folks and citizens of Putnam County who are suffering this morning.”

The victims were identified as:

Jessica Clark – 30’s female

Amanda Cole – 34 year old female

Hattie Collins – 3 to 4 year old female

Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7 year old female

Terry Curtis – 54 year old male

Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s

Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3 year old male

Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s

Todd Koehler – male in his 50s

Sue Koehler – female in her 50s

Patricia Lane – 67 year old female

Leisha Littenberry – 28 year old female

Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5 year old male

Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13 year old female

Keith Selby – male

Cathy Selby – female

Jamie Smith – 30 to 35 year old female

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said first responders had gone through all of the homes still standing in the county and have done a walk-through of the partial standing houses and rubble. He said there is about 40% of the rubble remaining to be searched.

Law enforcement and volunteers will be focusing on searching the area from the Echo Valley staging area, the north McBroom Chapel area, that includes a 20 to 25-acre field that is overgrown and marshy, Hensley Road and Maltenberg Hill area.

More than 500 volunteers arrived at staging area at the former Hobby Lobby building on South Jefferson Avenue.

Porter said six people stayed overnight at the shelter at First Baptist Church. Those victims said they would be staying elsewhere tonight. A distribution center for victims has been set up at the Cookeville Community Center. Victims can go there to pick up items like diapers, water and food items. Volunteers can also donate items at that location.

“We’ve been amazed by the outpouring of love and support that we have seen, not only from our local citizens here in Putnam County, and our businesses, but also from across the country. For all of those we are very thankful,” said Porter.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said they are in the process of setting up the Cookeville-Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund at a local bank. Details on the account will be announced later Wednesday.