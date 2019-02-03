For the past year and a half, John Loar, a transplant from the San Francisco Bay Area, who now calls Nashville home, says Music City would be a perfect fit for Major League Baseball, for a number of reason, his approach to getting a franchise here is a little different.
Loar, likes what he sees in Nashville.
"There is something about Nashville, something special about it," said Loar.
Can a major league baseball team share the stage with a fan base with the Titans, Predators, and Major League Soccer? Loar says yes.
"There's that growth factor, cranes in the air, how many people move here each day, corporate interests are here," said Loar.
Loars is bringing his experience in real estate development to the table, he's advised and consulted firms like Starbucks on buying land, and helped investment groups trying to acquire major league baseball teams.
Loar, formed Music City Equity Group, made up of business, sports, music and community leaders, focusing on bringing major league baseball here.
Loars idea, is to find land near Nissan Stadium, to carve out, not just a baseball stadium, but an entertainment complex, a destination, for football and baseball, it would lure investors without using public money for a stadium, and, it's land, already owned by the Sports Authority.
"From what I understand, there is talk, they are potentially going to request a proposal for the sports authority property around the Titans stadium, that might help facilitate a master plan, mixed use development, sports and entertainment, where you can justify the improvements to that stadium, and potentially set aside a fifteen acre site for future major league expansion team," said Loar.
Charlotte is one of the cities competing with Nashville for a team, Loar believes Nashville has a leg up
"I think Charlotte is a great place, what intriqued me about Nashville is just the growth, corporate growth, existing sports team, and just the music element to it, it has the Las Vegas vibe without the gaming," said Lore.
Atlanta would be the biggest hurdle for media rights.
"If you look at Atlanta's territory, that would be a conversation we would have to have with the ownership and Major League Baseball," said Lore.
This is not something that will happened in the next year or two, perhaps even five years. Loars equity group, hopes to have plans in place, so that in the near future, he could know on major league baseballs door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.