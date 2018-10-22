The search for a pumpkin goes 3 ways... the street, the soil, or the store.
Prices aren't much different wherever you go. it's mostly about the experience you choose to have.
On White Bridge Road, it's city, with cars speeding past, every year they set up a space at Flying Ghost and offer up Pumpkins of every kind.
"Everybody need a pumpkin whether it's carving, decorating whatever you do with them everybody needs a pumpkin."
If that's too pretty, and you want more gritty head North to Portland....in both Sumner and Robertson Counties.
Ralph Cook's farm has been here since 1957.
Hayrides and lots of kids are what you'll see here in October....otherwise it's strawberries.
His farm proves that the pumpkin wasn't born in aisle seven at your local Kroger.
"We start out in spring with strawberries if you've never seen 100 kids in a strawberry patch picking strawberries you've missed living and same is true in the fall with pumpkins."
No need in me telling you where to go, but like Ralph don't miss living while you're doing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.