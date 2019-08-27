When is it too soon to get ready for the next big Holiday?
It's still August, but Halloween is just around the corner....right?
It's right if you're in the business of selling coffee.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
" i know what you're thinking it's way to early for this, but if you're looking for that fall feel, well I've got the place for you.
" If you come to dunkin, we've got the pumpkin..."
That they do....the line at Dunkin Donuts at Vanderbilt filled with folks with the Summer Blues.
Ready, all ready for October and a little Trick or Treat, today the treat is Pumpkin spiced.
" Yah I think we're all ready for something different, I've seen stores already decorating with Halloween stuff, so it just makes sense as the temperatures dropped a little, we're all ready for some Pumpkin
The coffee already served with that flavor the donuts too.
Roger Clapp brought the family for some Pumpkin Munchkins...celebrating his son's Joel's clean bill of health today at Vanderbilt.
" It's a happy day for us, and so because everything went good with his check-up we figured we could celebrate with something special.
Starbucks is doing it too, in a world where we just can't wait....everything starts sooner.
Even the decorations at Dunkin have an Autumnal feel.
It may be too early for you, but it's a hot seller here....steaming hot.
These days it's not so much business as usual, as it is just business,
Terry Bulger News 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.