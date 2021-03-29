NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Publix has announced that beginning tomorrow, March 30th, they will begin taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in select Tennessee counties. Publix is one of the last major chains to begin vaccinating in the state.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Kroger health announced today that is has received a limited supply of th…
They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you would like to make an appointment, you must do so on their online reservation system. Appointments can not be made in-person or via phone.
Publix will only be offering appointments for the following counties:
- Bradley
- Davidson
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Knox
- Montgomery
- Putnam
- Rutherford
- Sevier
- Sumner
- Williamson
- Wilson
When scheduling your appointment, you need to have your health insurance card available.
Those on Medicare need to bring their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. If you do not have health insurance, you need to provide your driver's license or Social Security Card.
