NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Publix has announced that beginning tomorrow, March 30th, they will begin taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in select Tennessee counties. Publix is one of the last major chains to begin vaccinating in the state.

They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you would like to make an appointment, you must do so on their online reservation system. Appointments can not be made in-person or via phone.

Publix will only be offering appointments for the following counties:

Bradley

Davidson

Greene

Hamilton

Knox

Montgomery

Putnam

Rutherford

Sevier

Sumner

Williamson

Wilson

When scheduling your appointment, you need to have your health insurance card available.

Those on Medicare need to bring their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. If you do not have health insurance, you need to provide your driver's license or Social Security Card.