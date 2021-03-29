Publix

Publix

 Courtesy: Publix

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Publix has announced that beginning tomorrow, March 30th, they will begin taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in select Tennessee counties. Publix is one of the last major chains to begin vaccinating in the state. 

They will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If you would like to make an appointment, you must do so on their online reservation system. Appointments can not be made in-person or via phone. 

Publix will only be offering appointments for the following counties:  

  • Bradley
  • Davidson
  • Greene
  • Hamilton
  • Knox
  • Montgomery
  • Putnam
  • Rutherford
  • Sevier
  • Sumner
  • Williamson
  • Wilson

When scheduling your appointment, you need to have your health insurance card available.

Those on Medicare need to bring their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. If you do not have health insurance, you need to provide your driver's license or Social Security Card.  

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.