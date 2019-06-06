MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - You can share your thoughts on the judicial districts in Tennessee in a public hearing in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, June 12.
The Advisory Task Force on Composition of Judicial Districts will hold the meeting at 2:30 p.m. at the Rutherford County Judicial Complex located at 116 West Lytle Street in the Jury Assembly Room 1-101.
The Task Force is encouraging interested policymakers, attorneys, or members of the public to attend and share their thoughts and concerns on the compilation of Tennessee's judicial districts.
Attendees must sign up online here in advance to speak.
Each speaker will be limited to five minutes.
Interested parties may also submit their written comments to the Task Force for consideration via this link.
While all input and suggests regarding redistricting are welcome, the Task Force has developed recently eight focus questions on which it is particularly interested in receiving feedback.
The focus questions are available on the Task Force webpage.
This is the final meeting of the Task Force.
The Task Force was created May 21, 2018, when then-Governor Bill Haslam signed into law Public Chapter 974.
The Task Force has 11 members, appointed jointly by the Speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House.
The Task Force's mission is to report its recommendations for a proposed statewide redistricting plan that provides reasonable and timeless access to Tennessee's circuit, chancery, and criminal courts, and shall promote the efficient use of the publicly-funded resources for the courts, according to a news release.
The plan must be published by December 1, 2019.
Tennessee currently has 31 judicial districts, which range from nine single-county districts to a six-county and a seven-county district.
In 2018, the General Assembly pass legislation which created three new judge positions.
The new positions were in the state's 19th Judicial District, which serves Montgomery and Robertson counties; the 16th Judicial District, which includes Rutherford and Cannon counties; and the 21st Judicial District, which includes Hickman, Lewis, Perry, and Williamson counties.
