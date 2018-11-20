New proposed federal regulations, on how sexual assaults are reported on college campuses, have women's rights advocates concerned. While the new rules aim to balance the scales for the accusers and the accused, a Tennessee advocacy group says, it send a chilling message to victims.
Its an overhaul of Title-Nine, the landmark civil rights law, that also addresses sexual violence on school campuses.
The proposed changes apply to primary, and secondary school, as well as Universities. The two most controversial proposed changes are, narrowing the definition of sexual harassment, allowing a school to raise the bar for proving assault claims. The other would allow for cross examination by a third party. Kathy Walsh the Executive Director of the Tennessee Coalition To End Domestic and Sexual Violence, is concerned about the proposed changes
'I think the new rules will have a chilling impact on victims of sexual assault," said Walsh.
Walsh says it tips the balance in favor of the accused.
"I feel like the new rules place more emphasis on the accused rather than the accuser, making it harder for the victim, to make it easier on the accused," said Walsh.
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, says the proposed rule changes, would ensure a fair grievance process, but women's advocate groups, believe it takes the country in a different direction.
"We are living in an age where we are having more people feeling comfortable to talk about sexual abuse, because of the me-too-movement, these new rules, seem to take us back to different directions, encouraging people, not to come forward," said Walsh.
Vanderbilt University released a statement to News4, it said in part
"We are examining the proposed regulation, to determine their implications, we will carefully consider them, and the impact on our students, as well as the fairness of the overall process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.