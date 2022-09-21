Trial Lawyers Ben Martin, Laura Baughman Earn Texas Super Lawyers Honors for 2022

Martin Baughman founders recognized for protecting individuals from dangerous products, earning justice in catastrophic personal injury lawsuits

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founding partners of Dallas-based Martin Baughman – veteran trial lawyers Ben Martin and Laura Baughman – have again earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers for their skill at representing people harmed by dangerous products and catastrophic accidents.

Over the course of their careers, the pair have earned reputations based on the verdicts and settlements they have won. They handle high-stakes personal injury litigation, mass torts and multidistrict litigation, including cases involving defective medical products, catastrophic vehicle accidents, oil field explosions, and a range of other causes. This is the sixth year for Ms. Baughman and the 18th year for Mr. Martin to earn Super Lawyers honors.

Under their leadership, Martin Baughman was recognized by VerdictSearch and Texas Lawyer magazine for securing one of the largest verdicts in Texas in 2021. They represented a woman who suffered serious medical complications from a defective IVC, or blood clot, filter, one of several significant verdicts and settlements involving medical devices and malpractice claims. Based on those courtroom successes, the firm was named a National Law Journal Elite Trial Lawyers finalist. In addition, Mr. Martin and Ms. Baughman were honored by D Magazine in its 2022 edition of the Best Lawyers in Dallas, while Mr. Martin was also named to the 2023 Best Lawyers in America list.

Mr. Martin serves as co-lead counsel in national litigation involving the Cook and Argon IVC filters. In addition, he serves on the plaintiffs' steering committees in the national Cook, Bard, and Cordis MDLs and the Argon Judicial Council Coordinated Proceedings. Ms. Baughman's litigation practice is national in scope and currently focuses on transvaginal mesh, IVC filters, CPAP machines, Elmiron and Paraquat.

Thomson Reuters compiles the Super Lawyers list using a rigorous selection process involving peer nominations, independent research and vetting by a blue-ribbon panel. Only 5 percent of attorneys in Texas are selected. The full listing appears in the October issue of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine.

Martin Baughman attorneys have helped thousands of victims of accidents and injuries caused by catastrophic vehicular and trucking accidents, oil field explosions, medical and hospital negligence, medical device and pharmaceutical design defects, and personal injuries caused by negligence and gross negligence. For more information, visit https://www.martinbaughman.com/.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

214-420-6011

Robert@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Martin Baughman