NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – We are always told to protect our skin from cold air in the winter months. While the cold air keeps us cool, it can also impact our lungs and our breathing.
4WARN Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro looked into how the cold air can trigger these respiratory issues.
When exercising or working outside in the winter months, it is essential to remember that our lungs can be susceptible to temperature and humidity.
On a nice day when the temperature is right around 60 degrees, we’re not going to find any real issues being outside. This is because as we breathe in warm and humid air, it keeps our lungs healthy and helps clear out any substances we may live in from the air around us.
On colder days when the temperature is down to 20 degrees, we are now not only breaking in cold air but keep in mind that cold air also tends to be very dry.
When we breathe in that cold and dry air, it can irritate our airways. That irritation can eventually lead to wheezing, coughing, or shortness of breath.
If you plan on working or exercising outside on a cold day, remember these helpful tips:
- Dress in layers
- Wrap a scarf around the mouth and nose
- Keep head and hands warm
You can help warm the air before it enters your lungs and cut down on irritation by doing all of these things.
