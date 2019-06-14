What you're about to see is artwork that is one big trick.
Everything Nashville's Cathy Moberg creates is deceptive.
It's the French Art called Tramp-Loy, which means fool the eye....and it did that to News 4's Terry Bulger who shows you how.
" So I've got 17 pencils here you just want to grab one and write with it, but you can't.
That's because they're not real, everyone of them is made out of clay.
Everything you'll see in this story isn't real except Cathy Moberg who is not made of clay, but what she makes is.
" I see art in simple things, I like everyday objects, I can't throw away jars because they're too beautiful."
What she's making today out of clay is a letter, an endangered species in our inbox world...hers signed sealed and delivered with a stamp.
" Sometimes the stamp turns out not the way you want it, have to wash and try it again."
Anything can be Art
a paper bag, the Ace Bag"."
" They're attractive to me
Everyone is astonishing and not real.
What look like sweet and juicy clementines, are more like cementintines....hard rocks of fired clay.
54 " Yes I'd like them to touch it."
Nothing's soft, 2-thousand degrees of heat and occasional help from her husband.
" And I said to David give me an idea fly fishing piece, so I said ok..."
" I had to make 3 hats to get it right"
At art shows, people think she's the caterer.
<< " People would just walk by it and I would say it's clay it's clay.
The goal is sneaky.
" It's to fool the eye or deceive
And she does...where anything is possible.
" See it I make it...."
Tag---
" So if you like what you see, just go to Cathy Moberg.com and you can take one of these beautiful pieces home"
Terry Bulger News 4.
